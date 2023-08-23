Brantley (shoulder) will serve as the DH on Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land after starting in left field Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

These will be Brantley's first back-to-back games since he joined Sugar Land on a rehab assignment last Tuesday. Astros manager Dusty Baker said the team will "make a determination" on the 36-year-old's readiness Thursday, and he could perhaps make his 2023 debut for Houston this weekend in Detroit.