site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-michael-brantley-heads-to-bench-777971 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Michael Brantley: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brantley is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley will get a day to rest after being in the lineup for six consecutive days. Aledmys Diaz will bat second and take over in left field as the Astros take on Dane Dunning.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read