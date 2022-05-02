Brantley went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Brantley missed the first two games of Houston's series against Toronto after being placed in the health and safety protocols. He came to bat in the sixth inning with a runner on third base and one out, though he failed to drive in the run by grounding out to shortstop. Brantley has gotten off to a slow start relative to his standards through 80 plate appearances this season, but his .379 xwOBA suggests his skills remain intact.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Back in action Sunday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Saturday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday's scratch•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Scratched due to protocols•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Day off Tuesday•
-
Astros' Michael Brantley: Goes deep in win•