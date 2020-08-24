Brantley went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.
Brantley started at designated hitter, his first game action since missing time on the injured list due to a quadriceps injury. His return brings stability to the DH spot, which was filled by four different Astro hitters over the last five games. Kyle Tucker has been playing left field regularly in place of Brantley, and the two are expected to share left field and DH going forward.
