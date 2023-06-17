Brantley (shoulder) took batting practice on the field prior to Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Brantley hasn't played since June 26 of last year as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He appeared close to a return in early May before suffering a setback, but he's back to making steady progress. The veteran outfielder remains without a clear return date, but the Astros could certainly use him, as they sit a disappointing 19th by team wRC+.