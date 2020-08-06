Brantley (quadriceps) is hitting cleanup as Houston's designated hitter Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Brantley has been cleared to DH after missing the past two games with a quadriceps injury. The veteran outfielder is 14-for-32 with a home run, eight runs scored, six RBI and a stolen base through nine games this season.
