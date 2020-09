Brantley went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Brantley put Houston temporarily ahead with a three-run blast in the seventh inning and brought them to within a run with a run-scoring single in the 10th. The four RBI were a season high for Brantley, whose long ball was his first since Opening Day. Still, the veteran has been one of Houston's most effective hitters this season, slashing .299/.379/.494 through 87 plate appearances.