Brantley (shoulder) said last week that he's hopeful of being ready for Opening Day, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Brantley required surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder last August, and even a minor setback could cause a delay in his availability for the early part of the Astros' regular-season schedule. He's trending in a positive direction at the moment, but this is something to monitor throughout spring training. The veteran outfielder re-upped with Houston in December on a one-year, $12 million contract.