Brantley went 3-for-3 with a walk, three doubles and four runs scored in Saturday's 16-2 rout of the Angels.

The two-baggers came off three different pitchers, as Brantley and the Astros offense made quick work of whoever was on the mound for the Angels. Remarkably, it's already the second time this season the veteran outfielder has rapped out three doubles in a game. Brantley has five multi-hit performances in the last nine games, boosting his slash line on the season to .338/.377/.600 with 12 of his 22 hits going for extra bases (nine doubles, a triple and two homers).