Brantley was scratched from Saturday's lineup against Cleveland due to right side soreness, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley went hitless with a run, a walk and a strikeout in four at-bats in Friday's loss to Cleveland, but he's now dealing with an injury and won't start Saturday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Taylor Jones will take over in left field and bat seventh.