Brantley went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in a win over the A's on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Brantley got the Astros on the board with his two-run home run in the fourth inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He had just five long balls during the regular season. At 33 years old, Brantley can still hit for average with the best of them in Major League Baseball. He's hit .300-plus in three straight regular seasons and is now batting .346 during these playoffs.