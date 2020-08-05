Brantley (quadriceps) is not expected to play Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley is dealing with a quadriceps injury, and it sounds like manager Dusty Baker wants to play it safe and give the veteran outfielder three full days off before returning him to the lineup Friday against Oakland. Kyle Tucker is starting in place of Brantley -- who is 14-for-32 (.438) with a home run, stolen base and 5:5 BB:K in nine games this season -- on Wednesday.