Manager Dusty Baker said Brantley, who is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Orioles, is "a little sore" and "ailing some," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brantley doesn't appear to be dealing with a specific injury, but the general soreness is keeping him from the lineup Tuesday for the second straight day. The 36-year-old could be held out again Wednesday since Houston has a scheduled day off Thursday, which would give him four full days of rest ahead of Friday's series opener versus Kansas City.