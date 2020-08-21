Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that he's "not real optimistic" that Brantley (quadriceps) will be able to return Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley traveled with the Astros on the current road trip, and Saturday is the first day that he'll be eligible to return from the injured list. However, he's still apparently dealing with his quadriceps soreness, casting some doubt on his availability for Saturday. If he's indeed kept on the injured list Saturday, it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for the series finale against San Diego on Sunday.