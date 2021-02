Brantley will be forced to play more in the outfield this season, with Yordan Alvarez back in action this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley spent 26 games in the DH slot last season, as opposed to only 19 games in the field. With Alvarez very unlikely to play in the outfield, the DH slot will be less available to Brantley. The one possible route to DH starts for Brantley would be if Alvarez plays first base, but that would require moving Yuli Gurriel around.