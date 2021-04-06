Brantley (wrist) did not take batting practice Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley reportedly improved Monday after a taking a pitch off his right wrist during Saturday's game in Oakland, but he still wasn't well enough to take BP. The Astros are holding out hope that he can play Tuesday, but manager Dusty Baker acknowledged they won't "force it." With a day off coming Wednesday, Baker may hold out Brantley until Thursday's home opener against Oakland. Aledmys Diaz started in left field Monday after Chas McCormick filled in Sunday.