Brantley said Friday that he'll be "100 percent available" and has "no limitations" for the ALDS, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley didn't make his season debut for the Astros until late August following a slow recovery from shoulder surgery and wound up starting just 14 of 29 contests down the stretch while battling nagging issues with the shoulder. Just Thursday, manager Dusty Baker admitted he wasn't sure how much he'd get out of Brantley during the series versus the Twins. However, the 36-year-old contends that he won't have any restrictions heading into the ALDS.