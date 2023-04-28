Manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Friday's game against the Phillies that Brantley (shoulder) doesn't have an at-bat or innings threshold to reach on his rehab assignment before rejoining the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

"We kind of leave that up to Mike a little bit," Baker said when asked about when the veteran outfielder will be ready. Brantley has yet to make his 2023 debut while recovering from right shoulder labrum surgery he underwent in August, and he's played three rehab games thus far for Triple-A Sugar Land. Assuming no setbacks, it seems likely that Brantley is up with the Astros in the early part of May.