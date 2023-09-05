Brantley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Brantley started four of Houston's first five games after being reinstated from the injured list last week, but he finds himself on the bench Tuesday for the second straight contest. The 36-year-old outfielder is off to a solid start, going 4-for-16 with a home run, four RBI and three runs, but he's still likely to see regular days off down the stretch given he was injured the first five months of the season.