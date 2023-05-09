Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Brantley (shoulder) is with the team in Los Angeles after coming through his rehab fine, but he isn't quite ready to be activated off the 10-day injured list.

Baker's exact words were that Brantley is "almost ready, but not quite ready." Brantley hasn't been able to play in 2023 while recovering from surgery on his right shoulder he underwent late last summer, but the fact he's been able to play in games with no reported issues is a positive development. If Brantley isn't activated for the series against the Angels, there's a very good chance he's ready to roll for the series against the White Sox in Chicago over the weekend.