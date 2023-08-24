Brantley (shoulder) will remain on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land at least through the weekend, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros had indicated that a return this weekend was a possibility, but manager Dusty Baker said that while Brantley is "champing at the bit," he's "not physically there yet." Brantley played back-to-back games with Sugar Land on Tuesday and Wednesday and will get some rest Thursday before returning to action Friday. A timetable for his activation is not clear. The 36-year-old hasn't played in a major-league game in a over a year because of ongoing shoulder issues.