Brantley (health and safety protocols) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brantley was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto due to health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine a day later. The 34-year-old is in the clubhouse prior to Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that he'll be available off the bench if needed.
