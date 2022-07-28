Manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that Brantley (shoulder) has yet to resume swinging a bat, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was reported last week that Brantley was close to taking swings, but it appears the veteran outfielder still hasn't been cleared. The 35-year-old's recovery from the shoulder injury, which put him on the injured list in late June, has been slow, and it's unclear when he's expected to retake the field for the Astros.