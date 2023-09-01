Brantley is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Yankees.

Brantley will take a seat as the Astros face left-hander Carlos Rodon on the mound Friday. The 36-year-old has gone 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and a run scored over two contests since being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday. Yainer Diaz will take over at designated hitter and bat sixth in the series opener with New York.