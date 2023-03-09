Brantley (shoulder) may not be ready to play on Opening Day, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley is recovering from surgery to repair his right labrum and has been progressing slowly. He's currently away from the team due to a personal matter, but prior to that, he had not appeared in any Grapefruit League games. On Wednesday, general manager Dana Brown said Brantley is in doubt for Opening Day, but the team hopes he'll be able to return to the field no later than April 10.