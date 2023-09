Brantley (general soreness) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Orioles.

The Astros are facing righty Kyle Bradish, so Brantley would presumably be in the fold if he were healthy enough. Brantley hasn't placed since Sunday due to general soreness. Yainer Diaz gets the start at designated hitter. Houston has an off day Thursday, so perhaps Brantley could be of service this weekend against the Royals after resting the first four days of the week.