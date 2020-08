Brantley is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.

Considering he just got back from a quadriceps injury, it was expected that he would sit for at least one of the two games Tuesday. He will be the DH for Game 2 and could return to the field this weekend against the A's, according to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic. Taylor Jones will start at designated hitter and bat sixth.