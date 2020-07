Brantley went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-2 win over the Mariners.

Brantley went deep against Mariners reliever Zac Grotz to complete a five-run surge from the Astros in the fifth inning. The 33-year-old left fielder knocked a career-high 22 homers in 2019 and picked up right where he left off to start the abbreviated 2020 season. Brantley will likely maintain a role in the top half of the Houston lineup.