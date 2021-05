Brantley was placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley was slated to miss a third straight game Friday, so it isn't entirely surprising to see the team place him on the injured list. Chas McCormick and Aledmys Diaz could see increased time in left field in Brantley's absence, while Robel Garcia was called up by the Astros in a corresponding move.