Brantley (shoulder) is playing left field in his second rehab game Thursday with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Brantley started in left in his rehab debut Tuesday against the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers and went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer. He hasn't played in a major-league game since June 26, 2022 because of shoulder trouble, but the 36-year-old is now tracking toward being an option for the Astros by the end of this month. He could even maybe return early next week if he has a productive weekend on the farm.