Brantley went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-4 victory versus Minnesota.
After getting a day off to rest Thursday, Brantley went right back to his hot-hitting ways Friday, notching his second four-hit game of the campaign. In the process, he upped his season average to .328 and extended his current hit streak to 10 games. Over that stretch, Brantley has batted .413 (19-for-46) with three doubles and six RBI.
