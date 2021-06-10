Brantley went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Boston.

In his second game back from a hamstring injury, Brantley put together a solid performance. He's now 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in his last two games. For the season, the outfielder has slashed .313/.351/.460 with three home runs, 16 RBI, and 27 runs scored across 188 plate appearances. He served as the designated hitter Wednesday after playing in left field in his return Tuesday -- that may happen at times to keep the 34-year-old fresh.