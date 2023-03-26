Brantley (shoulder) will begin the season in West Palm Beach to continue his rehab at the Astros' team facility, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This report confirms the expectation that Brantley will begin the season on the injured list. There's no clear timeline for his return, though he underwent surgery on his shoulder over seven months ago. Brantley figures to occupy a key role in the Houston lineup when he's able to take the field, though the lingering injury isn't a positive way to begin the new campaign.