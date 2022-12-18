Brantley (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the Astros on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder missed the final three-plus months of 2022 and underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder during August, and he'll return to Houston for at least one more season. Brantley is apparently fully recovered from the procedure, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, and he should split his playing time between left field and designated hitter with Yordan Alvarez.