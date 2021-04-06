Brantley (wrist) will remain on the bench Tuesday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley was hit by a pitch Saturday against Oakland and has yet to return to the field. Previous reports indicated that the Astros were hopeful he could return Tuesday, but the chances of that decreased after he was unable to take batting practice Monday. The Astros have an off day Wednesday, so he could be back on the field Thursday against Oakland. Aledmys Diaz will make another start in left field in his absence.