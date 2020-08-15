site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Michael Brantley: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brantley isn't starting Saturday against the Mariners.
Brantley will retreat to the bench for the second consecutive game with Yordan Alvarez back in the fold for Houston. Kyle Tucker is starting in left field, batting eighth.
