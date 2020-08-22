Brantley (quadriceps) is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that he wasn't all that optimistic that Brantley would be able to return for Saturday night's game and he proved to be right. According to Rome, manager Dusty Baker said the 33-year-old looked "real good" when he ran the bases Saturday, and he'll be evaluated again Sunday to determine if he can be activated from the injured list next week.