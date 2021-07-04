Brantley (side) is not starting Sunday's game against Cleveland and is still considered day-to-day, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Brantley will hit in the cage Sunday morning to assess how he's feeling. The skipper added that he's hopeful the veteran slugger will be back in action Tuesday. Before going hitless in his two most recent games, Brantley had hit a ridiculous .421 since returning from the injured list June 8. Taylor Jones gets the start in left field Sunday, with Robel Garcia filling in as the designated hitter.