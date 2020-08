Brantley (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley will sit for a second straight game as he continues to nurse a minor quadriceps injury. In his place, Kyle Tucker is starting in left field and hitting seventh. Brantley is 14-for-32 (.438) with a home run, stolen base and 5:5 BB:K in nine games this season.