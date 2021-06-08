Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Brantley (hamstring) will be activated from the injured list and start in Tuesday's series opener against the Red Sox, SportsTalk 790 reports.

Reports last week indicated that Brantley was on track to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list early in Houston's road trip, and it appears that the outfielder will rejoin the lineup Tuesday at Fenway Park. Though Baker has yet to release the starting nine, he did note that Brantley will be batting slightly lower than usual in his return. With that said, the 34-year-old will almost surely work his way back toward the top of the Astros' order as he gets back into the swing of things.