Brantley (quadriceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old won't be in the lineup for Saturday's contest, but he'll nonetheless rejoin the active roster after recovering from the quad injury. It previously seemed Brantley was still a couple days away from being activated, and it's unclear if he'll be eased into his regular workload or if he's fully good to go. Josh James (hip) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.