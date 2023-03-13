Brantley (shoulder) rejoined the Astros at spring training Monday, but manager Dusty Baker said it "will be close" regarding whether the veteran outfielder is ready to go for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley's status for Opening Day was already in question while he continues to recover from the surgery he underwent last August to repair his right labrum, and it didn't help his cause that his rehab program was essentially put on hold when he stepped away from the team just under two weeks ago to tend to a family matter. Now that he's back at camp, Brantley is expected to steadily increase his baseball activities, but he still may have an uphill battle to get fully ramped up by the time Houston opens its season March 30 versus the White Sox. When Brantley is healthy, Baker said that the 35-year-old will likely serve as the Astros' No. 2 hitter while likely sharing time at designated hitter and in left field with Yordan Alvarez (hand).