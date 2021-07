Brantley (side) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup because of soreness in his right side. He remained sidelined during Sunday's series finale in Cleveland, but he appears to feel better entering the series against Oakland. He'll hit second as the designated hitter while Yordan Alvarez mans left field against Chris Bassitt.