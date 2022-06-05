site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-michael-brantley-riding-pine-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Michael Brantley: Riding pine Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brantley is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals.
Brantley is hitting .229 with zero home runs and one steal over his last 10 games. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field with Chas McCormick moving to left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read