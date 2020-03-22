Brantley hit .316 (6-for-19) with a home run, a double, three walks, four RBI and three runs scored over eight Grapefruit League games.

The health concerns of 2016 and 2017, when Brantley played a combined 101 games, have been put to rest. He recorded a second straight season of more than 600 plate appearances. The 32-year-old outfielder picked up this spring where he left off last season, when he hit .311/.372/.503 while launching a career-high 22 home runs. He'll be the Astros starting left fielder in 2020, while slotting into the top half of the batting order where the potent Houston lineup gives him ample opportunity to drive in runs.