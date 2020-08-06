Manager Dusty Baker said Brantley (quadriceps) will serve as the designated hitter Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker indicated earlier in the day the 33-year-old was likely to sit out the series finale as a precaution, but he'll instead rejoin the starting nine after missing the past two games. Brantley is 14-for-32 with a home run, eight runs, six RBI and a stolen base to begin the season, so his return to the lineup will be a welcome sight for the Astros.