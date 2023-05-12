Astros manager Dusty baker told reporters Friday that Brantley has inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder and the Astros are shutting him down for an indefinite period, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley was expected to return at some point this week, but the outfielder was checked out in Houston on Wednesday where it was revealed that the veteran outfielder is dealing with inflammation. There's no timetable for when he will be able to return, and it's possible the Astros will take more precautions with the 36-year-old. Brantley has yet to play in 2023 after undergoing surgery on his shoulder last August.