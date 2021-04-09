site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Michael Brantley: Singles in return
RotoWire Staff
Brantley went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 6-2 win over Oakland.
This was Brantley's first appearance since last Saturday when he was hit by a pitch on the wrist. He was back in a familiar spot, batting second between Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.
