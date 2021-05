Brantley will sit for the third straight game Friday against the Padres, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley hasn't played since Sunday and hasn't taken the field since Saturday. The Astros made a series of transactions which didn't involve sending the veteran to the injured list Friday, but such a move could still be coming pending further evaluation, McTaggart reports. Chas McCormick will be the left fielder in his absence.