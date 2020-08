Brantley is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The return of Yordan Alvarez (undisclosed) will likely have an effect on Brantley's playing time going forward, as he'd been the Astros' primary designated hitter, filling the role in 10 of the season's first 18 games. He'll likely still see playing time in left field going forward, though he'll have to compete with Kyle Tucker, who starts there Friday.